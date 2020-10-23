Since the coronavirus pandemic broke out, younger children and teens have experienced many of the same issues adults have — anxiety, depression and loneliness.
As executive director of St. Louis Counseling and a therapist himself, Tom Duff has a bird’s-eye view of what’s happening with school-aged kids in the St. Louis metro area, including Franklin County. The agency he leads provides therapists in more than 100 public, private and parochial schools, including Catholic elementary schools and St. Francis Borgia Regional High School in Franklin County. St. Louis Counseling also provides mental health services to kids (and adults) in its eight offices across the metro area, including an office in Union, which is staffed by six therapists.
Duff said “anxiety and depression were already off the scales” for youth today, and COVID-19 has only exacerbated that.
Prior to COVID-19, kids were often plugged into technology, with all its benefits, as well as its drawbacks, including cyberbullying and social isolation brought by too much screen time. COVID-19 has effectively intensified technology’s pitfalls, said Duff, because when kids can’t participate in sports, be in the classroom or just hang out together, they’re more plugged into screens at home, and, inevitably, loneliness sets in.
Since the pandemic hit, anxiety among kids also has spiked, Duff said.
“There’s more anxiety going on because they’re seeing what’s going on inside their families,” he said. Kids have witnessed parents losing their jobs or expressing frustration about complying with new rules and regulations — such as social distancing and wearing masks — or having a tense discussion about what might happen as the pandemic goes on. With kids, “that equals uncertainty, fear and loss of structure,” Duff noted. Research shows that kids need structure and routines to thrive, but COVID-19 has done a lot to interrupt routines, he said. As a result, kids are feeling stressed, and “prolonged stress equals anxiety, and that’s what we’ve seen a lot with kids in general,” Duff said.
Resources:
Franklin County Community Resource Board (FCCRB): Its website (franklincountykids.org) lists numerous providers in Franklin County that help kids. For families that qualify, mental health care is available free to kids, with the help of funding through FCCRB.
St. Louis Counseling’s podcasts (saintlouiscounseling.org/MentalHealthMatters)
Apps for mindfulness: Try one of the many apps that can help kids and parents alike escape “all the pressures and stressors,” Duff said.