A COVID-19 positive test within the St. Louis County Courthouse has delayed the murder trial of a former Franklin County resident who is accused of killing her boyfriend after allegedly running him over him with a pickup truck in the parking lot of a Chesterfield Valley restaurant.
A jury was scheduled to convene on Monday in Clayton, but court officials said Kathryn J. Marsh’s trial would have to be delayed until 9 a.m. on March 29. Court officials said this is the earliest date the court could resume jury trials following the positive test.
Court records do not identify who tested positive for COVID-19 or if they are connected to the case.
If found guilty, Marsh could be sentenced to a minimum of 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. She also could face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment without eligibility for probation or parole.
According to Chesterfield police, on March 29, 2019, at 2:37 p.m., officers were dispatched to the parking lot of Babbo’s Spaghetteria restaurant, 17402 Chesterfield Airport Road, for a report of a person struck by a vehicle.
When police arrived at the scene, it was determined that Baker was dead.
After their investigation, detectives said Marsh “knowingly or with purpose of causing serious physical injury” to the victim “caused his death by running him over with a vehicle.”
According to previous reporting by The Missourian, witnesses said Marsh purposely drove toward Baker and struck him at least twice, once by backing up and once by driving forward.
Chesterfield police said at the time the couple had recently moved in together at a residence in Villa Ridge, though online court records list Marsh living in Defiance.
Marsh’s jury trial is expected to last one day.