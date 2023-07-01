Marijuana Plants
Missouri voters legalized recreational marijuana in 2022.

 (Photo by Uriel Sinai/Getty Images via The Missouri Independent)

Weeks after the deadline to expunge marijuana-related misdemeanors from defendants’ records, court officials locally and statewide are still struggling to meet the constitutionally mandated deadlines voters approved last year. 

The deadline was June 8 to expunge non-violent, marijuana-related misdemeanors for defendants who were 21 or older at the time they were charged, and is Dec. 8 for non-violent, marijuana-related felonies. According to Franklin County Circuit Clerk Connie Ward, however, no county in the state was able to meet the June deadline.

