Weeks after the deadline to expunge marijuana-related misdemeanors from defendants’ records, court officials locally and statewide are still struggling to meet the constitutionally mandated deadlines voters approved last year.
The deadline was June 8 to expunge non-violent, marijuana-related misdemeanors for defendants who were 21 or older at the time they were charged, and is Dec. 8 for non-violent, marijuana-related felonies. According to Franklin County Circuit Clerk Connie Ward, however, no county in the state was able to meet the June deadline.
“To my knowledge, no one has been able to comply with that first deadline of getting them done. It may be that they have and they haven’t shared them with us, but as far as I know, everyone is still actively working on them, and hitting roadblocks and hurdles as we go,” she said.
So far, Ward said, Franklin County has fully processed about 1,500 misdemeanor expungements, with another 500 or so awaiting a judge’s signature. All of those combined, though, probably do not add up to even half of the Franklin County cases in which there are electronic records, Ward noted. She said her office has not even started on the older paper files stored at the county’s historic courthouse.
“We’re still looking at several thousands of cases, I would think, just for misdemeanors,” Ward said. “That doesn’t include the felonies.”
While the records for qualifying cases are supposed to be expunged “automatically,” in reality, there is significant time and labor involved in the process, Ward explained.
“Just to give you an example, in some of the old, old files that need to be pulled, a lot of those don’t list the date of birth for the defendant or the specific charge code,” she said. “And those are two things that we specifically have to look for when reviewing these files to make sure the defendant was 21 years or older at the time they were charged and that specific charge code they were charged with is one that’s on our list.”
When it became clear that Missouri’s courts were not adequately staffed to handle the expungement requirements within the mandated time frame, the state made some efforts to help with the process, including providing about $7 million in additional funding statewide.
“Our office has been working overtime,” Ward said. “It’s been the first time I believe the state has actually paid State of Missouri employees overtime since I’ve worked here for almost 25 years now.”
Ward added that there have been no indications that the deadlines have changed, but the state has also not communicated any intent to penalize those courts that have missed them.
“I have not seen any type of memorandums regarding extending the deadline, or any sanction for not meeting the deadline,” she said.
In addition to the cost of overtime for court employees, there are other expenses involved in the expungement process. The courts are required to send copies of expungement orders to defendants, Ward noted.
“Some are deceased, some have moved many times since they were in court,” she said, “so the amount of money that we are spending on postage to send these orders to the defendants, and those envelopes are being returned to sender, I mean, we’re talking hundreds, which will end up as thousands of dollars, wasted on postage because we don’t have good contact information for these defendants.”
At the same time, Ward said, she is regularly answering phone calls from people asking whether their specific case has been expunged.
“I can tell you I get calls daily, maybe one a day, sometimes I may get five a day, people checking because they think their cases are eligible for that expungement,” she said. “So I pretty much take down the information, determine if it’s one that we’re working on or on a report that we haven’t even started yet. I try to verify their mailing address, because chances are what we have on file is not accurate anymore.”
Changes currently being implemented to allow greater public access to documents on Case.net, the online case management database for Missouri’s court system, are also “absolutely” impacting Ward’s office’s ability to process marijuana expungements, she said.
“I get calls from attorneys that want me to assist them with how they’re going to file things, and so you know, we’re not only working on expungements, we’re trying to do our normal duties of the circuit clerk’s office, we have the expungements, and now we have this new Supreme Court change that has affected all of that in a big way,” she said.
Between navigating the changes to Case.net and their normal workload, court staff are working as fast as they can to process expungements, Ward said, but she hopes county residents who are waiting for their cases to be cleared can be patient.
“We continue to work diligently to process the cases that meet the expungement criteria as quickly as possible while continuing to perform all of the other duties and responsibilities of the circuit clerk’s office,” she said.
