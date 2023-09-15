Franklin County Judicial Center

Two Franklin County courtrooms are expected to have more efficient communications following the acquisition of new audio and video equipment.

Franklin County Commissioners approved the $97,811 purchase at a Thursday, Sept. 7, meeting. According to the commission’s agenda packet, the equipment purchased from Electronic Office Systems Inc. will upgrade the existing sound system in the Division I and II courtrooms in the Franklin County Judicial Center, while installing new evidence presentation systems.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.