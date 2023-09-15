Two Franklin County courtrooms are expected to have more efficient communications following the acquisition of new audio and video equipment.
Franklin County Commissioners approved the $97,811 purchase at a Thursday, Sept. 7, meeting. According to the commission’s agenda packet, the equipment purchased from Electronic Office Systems Inc. will upgrade the existing sound system in the Division I and II courtrooms in the Franklin County Judicial Center, while installing new evidence presentation systems.
“I had jury duty yesterday in this courtroom, and it is in dire need of this equipment,” Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said after the commission voted 3-0 to approve the request.
The equipment will help make courtroom proceedings more efficient, while allowing inmates at the Franklin County Adult Detention Facility better access to the courts without having to go to the court buildings. According to the county, this will help protect the “health, welfare, and safety of court personnel, litigants, and the public.”
“This equipment will allow attorneys to connect up with our system, under the court’s authority, of course, and present audio and video evidence electronically,” Franklin County Presiding Judge Craig Hellmann told The Missourian Friday.
Hellmann points to a Thursday trial where jury members had to pass at least four evidence photos around that could have been displayed on a video screen under the new system, which he expects to be installed by Nov. 1. That will keep trials moving.
“The sooner the better, because I’ve got so many jury trials,” he said of when he wants it installed.
Inmates will be able to make pleas and other arrangements from the jail, Hellmann said.
Court personnel have had issues with the current audio and video equipment for most of the time Hellmann, who has been a judge for six years, has been on the bench, he said.
“Like most tech, it needs to be replaced or upgraded,” Hellmann said. “We were certainly well past that point.”
The equipment is going in the two large courtrooms that hold jury trials. Hellmann said that, at some point, he would like to see the other courtrooms upgraded as well.
“I wanted to, as quickly as possible, address this situation,” he said. “I think it’s important.”
According to a letter to the county from Mike Schulze with Kansas City-based Electronic Office Systems, the equipment will include touch control panels for the judge and clerk to control microphones and speakers.
“The judge will be able to preview the video on one of the existing monitors and then be able to send to witness to view first and then send to the projector and TV to be viewed by jury, well and gallery,” Schulze wrote.
Attorneys will also be able to plug in their laptop computers to an HDMI input that will be installed at each table.
A ceiling mount electronic screen will be installed on the wall opposite the jury box, along with a 65-inch television.
New cameras that can be remotely controlled will also go in.
