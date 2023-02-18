The costs to file certain legal cases in Franklin County court are going up in an effort to assist victims of domestic violence.
The Franklin County commission voted Thursday to increase court costs by $2 to $4 dollars on a variety of court cases to support the operations of a new domestic violence shelter.
Commissioners voted in December to award $620,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money for Turning Point Advocacy Services, which now operates a shelter in Warrenton, to go toward a new shelter in Franklin County.
Associate Circuit Judge Joseph Purschke, a member of Turning Point’s Franklin County subcommittee, told commissioners that the shelter will now ask cities around the county, as well as Gasconade and Warren counties, to assess new fees in their civil, criminal and municipal courts for the shelter.
“Because those are the areas that Turning Point covers,” he said. “That’s our hope, that we can get them as much financial assistance as we can, so that they can feel comfortable operating the facility in our county.”
An additional $2 fee will be added on civil cases filed in the 20th Judicial Circuit in Franklin County. That will raise the fee to file most civil cases to $100.50 from the previous $98.50.
A surcharge of $4 will be imposed on all violations of county ordinances in Franklin County Municipal Court, as well as to the court costs ordered to be paid by defendants in criminal cases filed in the 20th Judicial Circuit.
Franklin County does not currently have a full-time domestic violence shelter, Purschke said. Representatives from Turning Point told Purschke it would use the initial ARPA money to start the shelter but required additional funding to help with operations.
“It’s really if the people of Franklin County have enough oomph behind them to help finance this going forward, as far as operating costs,” he explained. “This is one step, this gets us about halfway there.”
Turning Point will not accept the $620,000 in ARPA funds from the county until operating funds are secured, said Scenic Regional Library Director Steve Campbell, vice president of Turning Point’s board.
“If we can identify those funds, then we’ll be able to accept that money,” Campbell told The Missourian. “Then we’ll go ahead and start trying to find a house and convert it to a shelter.”
Turning Point has until the end of 2023 to find operating funds, Campbell said. “We think most of them will come from the United Way of Greater St. Louis and (victims of crime act) funds and some other state and local funds,” he said.
The revenue will narrow a $100,000 gap in operating funds, Campbell said. “We’re hoping that between the (court) fees that he’s getting assessed at the court and then the fundraising, then we can fill that remaining $100,000 gap,” he said.
So far, the organization has raised “a few thousand dollars,” Campbell said. He has been speaking to community groups about the funding need and informing them of a 70 percent tax credit for donations.
The need for a domestic violence shelter is great in the county, according to officials with Turning Point.
Campbell wrote in a January op-ed in The Missourian that 964 adult abuse cases were filed in county courts in 2021, with that number likely much higher because only half of all domestic violence incidents are reported to law enforcement. He added that, while the organization ALIVE provides emergency shelter for a few days, the closest permanent shelters are in Warrenton, St. Louis and Rolla.
Turning Point wants Franklin County to show it can do what it takes to maintain a shelter and assist in operating costs, Purschke said after the meeting. “That’s the fiscally responsible thing for them to do.”
The domestic violence shelter fees should raise $50,000 per year “conservatively,” Purschke said. “Potentially, if we get all the municipalities on board, it could be up to $100,000 on the high end, which would go a long way in annual operations costs,” he said.
The ARPA money is being used to acquire and improve a building for the shelter, Purschke said. “We don’t have a facility located yet,” he said. “We don’t know if we’re going to buy a house and rehab it or build new.”
According to state court websites, the fees are similar to other courts.
In the city of St. Louis and St. Louis County, a domestic violence shelter surcharge of up to $4 is charged. The city of St. Charles also charges $4 in its municipal court.
In Missouri’s 13th Judicial Circuit, which includes Boone and Callaway counties, a $2 domestic violence shelter fee is charged on all cases.