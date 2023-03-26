Gregg McBride at workshop
Buy Now

Gregg McBride, behavioral health liaison with Southeast Missouri Behavioral Health, writes down community services suggested by attendees Thursday at a workshop in Union.  

 Missourian Photo/Geoff Folsom.

The 20th Circuit Court judges and around 70 others took part in two days of meetings in Union to see what they can do to better deal with people who have mental health and substance use disorders.

Mental health providers, law enforcement officials, ambulance districts and representatives from other agencies that provide assistance also attended the Sequential Intercept Model (SIM) mapping workshop Thursday and Friday at the Franklin County Community Resource Center in Union. Circuit Judges Craig Hellmann and Ryan Helfrich said the event has been scheduled for more than a year to make sure everyone could take part.