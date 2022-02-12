The U.S. Labor Department released its employment report last week showing that 709,000 more jobs were added in November and December than previously estimated.
Wage gains accelerated in December and the unemployment rate in Missouri fell to 3.3 percent. Nationally, the number was 3.9 percent.
Economists say full unemployment is between 4 percent and 5 percent, and only 2.5 percent of Franklin County workers were unemployed in December.
There were 4,216 unemployment claims in the last week of January in Missouri. The average of the five weeks prior was 6,555 claims.
In Franklin County, 605 people filed for unemployment in December 2021, compared to 887 the year before.
“They are important numbers we’re looking at to know the strength of our workforce and obviously, it’s good to see everyone’s back at work,” said Sal Maniaci, Washington’s community and economic development director.
“But for growing industries, it just shows that we need to focus on the pipeline of workers into the community, whether it’s homegrown and getting students to stay here or attracting new workers,” Maniaci said.
The data, he said, fully illustrates the need for the “Plan to Stay” marketing campaign the city and Chamber of Commerce is investing in with Jajo, a St. Louis-based marketing firm. The campaign is aimed at addressing the labor shortage that Maniaci said has been looming over Washington for several years. He said the low unemployment rate and high number of job openings will be “good ammunition” for attracting potential future residents.
James Schmieder, assistant city administrator in Union, said the labor struggle started before the pandemic.
“People ask us where we’re going to get the people to fill these jobs,” he said. “Thankfully the county has been growing, our community has been growing. You’ll hear us talk a lot about rooftops and jobs. That’s been our drive for a long time — that we’re always looking to not just create the job opportunities, but to create the housing opportunities for the working class to get here and build a life for themselves.”
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 74.5 percent of homes in Franklin County are owner-occupied and the median value of those houses is $165,700. The median household income, not adjusted for inflation from 2015–2019 was $57,214 and nearly one in 10 people in Franklin County live on household incomes below the federal poverty line.
Maniaci said wages and the cost of living has increased since those numbers were released, though not to the level of some St. Louis suburbs.
“When we start hitting wages that are comparable to the St. Louis region, but our cost of living is still cheaper, it’s a little bit easier to market, especially if someone can work remote and keep the same job elsewhere, but find maybe a more affordable apartment or home here, it goes a long way to push relocation here,” he said.