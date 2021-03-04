Following the council’s first online election, officials with the Franklin County University of Missouri Extension Council said they have certified the election results.
Franklin County is divided into six voting districts by townships with Extension Council representation based on population.
Those elected to the extension council include: Bill Hubbard and Jodie Fleer, District 1 representatives for Boles and Calvey townships; Kyle Gildehaus and Glenda Schroeder, District 2 representatives for St. John’s and Washington townships; Mark Nienhueser, District 3 representative for Boeuf, Lyon and New Haven townships; Adam Hecht, District 4 representative for Boone and Meramec townships; Blake Voss, District 5 representative for Union Township; and Gerald Maupin and Sharon Helling, District 6 representatives for Central and Prairie townships.
The extension council consists of 19 elected and three appointed members who oversee University of Missouri Extension programs in Franklin County, most notably the county’s 4-H program. Other program areas include: agriculture and natural resources management, home horticulture, youth and family development, nutrition and food safety, family resource development, business and community development and continuing education to enhance lifelong education.
In every Missouri county, an MU Extension council — comprised of elected and appointed citizens — guides local educational programming. County council members are partners in the entire educational process, from needs assessment through program implementation and evaluation of outcomes.
The Franklin County Extension Center is located at 116 W. Main St. in Union. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or you can call 636-583-5141 or visit the website at extension2.missouri.edu/franklin. University Extension programs and information are open to all.