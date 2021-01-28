Despite the slight increase in county unemployment rates in November, Washington and Union city officials said the latest unemployment figures point to a good economy.
“We are seeing what we saw pre-COVID in regards to employment numbers. ... Where employers are reporting that they have job opportunities available and very few applicants,” said James Schmieder, Union assistant city administrator and director of community development.
The Missouri Department of Labor reported November’s unemployment rate was 3.8 percent in Franklin County with 669 people filing new unemployment claims. This is up slightly from the previous month when the unemployment rate was 3.7 percent.
The year 2020 began with a strong economy, if measured by unemployment claims, in Franklin County.
The countywide unemployment rate was 4.2 percent in January, 3.9 percent in February and 4.7 percent in March.
Those numbers were followed by a 10.7 percent unemployment rate in April as 5,083 people filed new unemployment claims. Many of the claims were directly linked to businesses that temporarily laid off workers or shutdown during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, which began in earnest in Franklin County and in Missouri in late March and early April.
Following an unemployment rate of 10.9 percent in May, the county’s jobless rate has declined each month since falling from 8.4 percent in June to 3.9 percent in September and 3.7 percent in October.
With the local economy rebounding quickly, Schmieder said he believes the current trend with unemployment will continue.
“I think it’s going to be very favorable to the employment pool, ... and if someone is looking for a career this is a great place to be, be it Union, Washington or any of the areas in Franklin County,” Schmieder said. “I don’t see the unemployment numbers changing in the near future.”
He reported that an additional 50 jobs will be “coming online in 2021 in Union and jobs are being created just about every day.”
“That demand for employees is going to remain,” Schmieder said, adding Volpi Foods is expanding this year, bringing an 25 new jobs to the region.
In addition, there will be a new car wash and a Riechers Tire and Auto location coming to Union this year, according to Schmieder. All of which are expected to make up the 50 employment opportunities in Union.
Washington’s Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci said the unemployment rate released in November was a “good reflection” for how Washington’s economy is doing.
“I know (the rate) went up a little bit, but we have not been made aware of any major announcements of furloughs in the past few months,” Maniaci said, adding he believes the low unemployment rate will continue in the coming months.
“As the (COVID-19) vaccinations becomes more prevalent it is going to be easier for businesses to travel and interact with each other out of state,” Maniaci said. “I think that trend should continue to go down for us.”
Maniaci said Washington is seeing the same situation as Union with a favorable employment pool.
The city has learned of two possible expansions in addition to WEG Transformer’s USA expansion, which is expected to bring 65 job openings, according to Maniaci.
Those additional expansions could bring 230 jobs to Washington in the next year, he said. The names of those manufactories were not disclosed.
County Better Than State Average
According to the state, Franklin County’s unemployment rate of 3.8 percent is lower than the statewide average rate of 4.4 percent in November, which is the most recent data to be released by the labor department on a county-by-county basis.
Of adjoining counties, St. Charles had the lowest unemployment rate of 3.1 percent, but had the highest number of new unemployment claims as 1,775 new claims were filed in November. Other counties, listed in order of unemployment rates: Gasconade, 91 new claims, 3.4 percent; Warren, 177 new claims, 3.6 percent; Jefferson, 1,722 new claims, 3.8 percent; Crawford, 175 new claims, 4.1 percent; and Washington, 171 new claims, 4.3 percent.