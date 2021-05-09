The first grand jury impaneled in Franklin County since the COVID-19 pandemic has issued 26 criminal indictments.
Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Becker said the grand jury’s work is ongoing. He declined to say when the grand jury was convened.
The indictments issued range from felony drug possession to forgery to first-degree murder.
Indictments issued by the grand jury mean that those cases bypass the normal preliminary hearing process in associate circuit court and go directly to circuit court for arraignment and trial setting.
By law, information about cases heard by the grand jury may not be released until defendants are arrested and served indictments. A report detailing the indictments will be available once the term of the grand jury ends.
The following are the grand jury indictments that have been released, according to publicly available electronic court records.
Philip P. Hardin, 60, of St. Clair, was indicted on first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges. Hardin is accused of fatally stabbing Misty Ennis, 42, also of St. Clair, in March.
An autopsy performed by a medical examiner revealed that the stab wound to Ennis’ chest, which struck her lung, was the cause of death, according to court documents.
Hardin remains in the custody of the Franklin County Jail, where he is being held on a $500,000 bond. Hardin, who was declared indigent during a hearing on April 28, would be required to wear a GPS-monitoring device if released on bond. A public defender will be appointed to represent Hardin.
If found guilty of first-degree murder, Hardin could be sentenced to life in prison without parole. Prosecutors also could seek the death penalty. If convicted of armed criminal action, Hardin could be sentenced to serve no fewer than three years and no more than 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. He also could be sentenced to serve time in the county jail.
Hardin is due to appear in the Franklin County Courthouse to be arraigned in the Franklin County Circuit Court on May 10.
Also indicted by the grand jury was Kenneth T. Avery Jr., who is the Villa Ridge man accused of murdering a rural Franklin County woman in 1986.
The charges stem from the July 8, 1986, discovery of Kristen Edwards’ nude body in a heavily wooded area near Stanton at the intersection of Lollar Branch Road and Highway JJ, which was about a mile from the horse farm where she lived with her family. Two searchers on horseback discovered the body shortly after noon that day.
She had been strangled with a pair of tube socks tied together and her body covered with dried brush and branches. All of her clothes, except for her shirt, were found nearby.
In court documents filed in December, an eyewitness told investigators that Avery Jr. killed Edwards at a cabin located in the 3000 block of Pea Ridge Road near Leslie. The eyewitness said they watched as Edwards was “sexually assaulted” and “strangled.” The eyewitness also told authorities they were later taken by Avery Jr. and others to the area where Edwards’ body was eventually found. Court documents do not identify who else was with Avery Jr. or the eyewitness.
At the time, the eyewitness said they were threatened with death to not discuss what they had witnessed.
After being taken into custody, Avery Jr. was declared by a Franklin County judge as being “medically unfit for confinement” earlier this year. Avery Jr. is a resident at undisclosed nursing home, where he is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.
A counsel status hearing before Circuit Court Judge Craig E. Hellmann has been scheduled in Avery Jr.’s case on Tuesday, May 11.
Also indicted by the grand jury was Joseph R. Lauth, 35, of Union, who was indicted on 12 different felony burglary or stealing charges, according to electronic court records.
Lauth, who is currently in the custody of the Missouri Department of Corrections at the state’s prison in Moberly, was indicted on charges that date back to 2019. He is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence on five counts of second-degree burglary.
According to court documents regarding the pending charges, in 2019, Lauth burglarized properties on St. Louis Rock Road, Woodbine Court, Hickory Ridge, Cedar Hills Estates and Mitchell Way. From these properties, Lauth reportedly stole an assortment of tools and jewelry, which have a combined estimated value of $1,500, according to court records.
Lauth also was indicted on two felony charges stemming from a reportedly burglary that occurred in October 2020 at a South Lincoln Avenue property. The items stolen from this property were valued at $410, according to police.
Also indicted by the grand jury was Anthony D. Turner, of St. Louis. Turner was indicted on a first-degree burglary charge, a Class A felony. The charge stems from an April 2018 burglary, according to electronic court records.
Additional court records related to this are not yet available to the public, according to court officials.