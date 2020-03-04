People in more than 170 countries will celebrate the 2020 World Day of Prayer this Friday, March 6, beginning early in the morning, and concluding in the evening.
The service in Franklin County will be held at Zion United Church of Christ, 115 S. Washington St. in Union, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Every year the service is written by Christian women of a country that is chosen by the International World Day of Prayer Committee.
This year the women of the WDP Committee of Zimbabwe call people to worship with these words, “Rise, Take Your Mat and Walk.”
The focus is on Jesus’ healing of the lame man at the pool who wants to be healed, from John 5:2-9.
Participants will seek healing for many reasons as they join the women of Zimbabwe, seeking healing for the world.
Jesus asked the man by the pool if he wanted to be healed, and that question is being asked today. The offering taken that evening will be given to projects to support women and children in different parts of the world.
The guest speaker will be Patricia Bowers, who has been active locally in many groups who seek ways to heal the community, such as Neighbors United Undoing Racism and the Silver Haired Legislative Group.
She is a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Robertsville and has been a mentor of youth at the St. James Boys and Girls Home.
She and her husband, Carl, have been leaders in the local celebration of the Dr. M.L. King Jr. birthday each year. They were presented the Human Rights award by Church Women United for their work in helping to bring together many people from different races and cultures.
Partners for Just Trade will be at the service with homemade crafts available for purchase. Made by people of different countries, the crafts help those people to be able to live more sustainably.
This World Day of Prayer service is sponsored by Church Women United of Franklin County. Church Women from several churches will lead the service.
Everyone is invited to attend and stay for fellowship and refreshments after the service.