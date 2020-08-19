United States District Judge John A. Ross has sentenced Reanna Danielle Campbell, 26, Pacific, to 64 months in prison after a guilty plea for her involvement in conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.
According to the plea agreement, Campbell and her co-defendant Joshua Spencer, 31, Villa Ridge, were engaged in the sale of crystal methamphetamine in the St. Louis metropolitan area, as well as in Franklin and Jefferson counties.
Investigators conducted controlled buys of methamphetamine from Campbell and Spencer in and around those areas.
The agreement states a confidential source conducted a controlled buy of approximately one ounce of methamphetamine in the parking lot of a restaurant in Pacific. The meth was purchased with $800 of prerecorded Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) money. The drug was sent to the DEA laboratory in Chicago where it was determined to be 23.3 grams of actual methamphetamine.
On Jan. 23, 2019, Spencer and Campbell crashed a vehicle while fleeing from police near the Interstate 44 entrance at south Elm Avenue in Webster Groves, and fled on foot.
Two handguns were recovered by law enforcement near the scene of the crash and investigators seized five other firearms from the crashed vehicle, along with knives and additional firearm magazines and drug paraphernalia.
The firearms included two SKS 7.62x39 caliber rifles, a .22 youth rifle and two .380 caliber handguns. Other handguns seized included a .38 caliber and .32 caliber pistols.
Another handgun, a Ruger .22, reported stolen from Franklin County, was found a week later by a private citizen.
When Campbell was taken into custody, she was in possession of hypodermic needles, multiple blister packs of pseudoephedrine, a scale, a spoon, Suboxone patches, multiple white rectangular pills containing meth and a brown substance in a plastic bag determined to be 1/2 gram of meth.
A second controlled buy of one ounce of meth was conducted March 18, 2019, in St. Louis.
On April 7, 2019, Campbell and Spencer and Campbell were involved in a traffic stop outside Villa Ridge.
Despite giving false names, the officer recognized Campbell and she was arrested on outstanding warrants.
When her purse was searched, syringes, glass meth pipes, a plastic container with residue, a plastic light bulb with 30 to 40 pills and several dime baggies were found, along with other drug paraphernalia.
In all, Campbell is responsible for more than 50 but less than 150 grams of actual methamphetamine, according to police.
Spencer is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 28.
The Multi-County Narcotics and Violent Crimes Enforcement Unit and the Drug Enforcement Administration are investigating the case, with assistance from the Kirkwood and Webster Groves police departments.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Lisa Yemm is handling the case for the U.S. Attorney’s Office.