Yvonne A. Mason, 53, Villa Ridge, has been charged with domestic assault after allegedly choking a woman in Villa Ridge Aug. 25.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Spartan Street for a report of a domestic assault in progress.
The caller reported they could hear screaming coming from a neighboring residence.
Deputies attempted contact at the residence, but no one would answer the door.
Deputies could hear yelling coming from within the residence and when they entered they made contact with two female residents.
The 42-year-old female victim reported she was choked and had visible injuries consistent with the allegation.
Mason admitted an argument occurred and she sustained scratches during the confrontation. No visible injuries were apparent.
Mason was arrested and transported to the Franklin County Adult Detention Facility without incident. Bond was set at $10,000 cash only.