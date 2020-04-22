A St. Louis-area woman is in custody and facing charges after allegedly stealing a car.
Betty M. Rice, 36, was charged Monday, April 20, in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with one count of stealing a motor vehicle, a felony, and one count of misdemeanor stealing.
Rice was arrested after being involved in a pursuit Saturday, April 18, with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Just before 4 a.m. Saturday, April 18, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a stolen car in the 300 block of Eagle Ridge Road in the Robertsville area. The owner of a 2003 Honda Odyssey reported the car had been taken and identified a female suspect.
The sheriff’s office believed the suspect was possibly headed to the St. Louis area and shared that information to surrounding agencies.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper located the vehicle traveling east on Interstate 44. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but said the driver fled.
The trooper pursued the car until it crashed at the eastbound 261 mile marker. According to the patrol’s crash preliminary crash report, the car traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a concrete median barrier.
The car returned to the roadway, traveled off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail. The vehicle then crossed the lanes, traveled off the left side of the road, and came to rest against a concrete median barrier.
Rice was taken to Mercy Hospital Washington by Franklin County deputies with minor injuries. The report states she was not wearing a seat belt.
She is currently being held on a $15,000 warrant at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Detention Facility for stealing the motor vehicle. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating charges stemming from the pursuit. She was arrested on the suspicion of tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest by flight and driving while suspended, according to the patrol’s arrest report.