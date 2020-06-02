A Union woman has been charged with domestic assault after hitting a man with her vehicle.
Kailee B. Whitney, 27, was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with third-degree domestic assault.
The charge is related to a May 26 arrest in the 800 block of Longhorn Lane near Pacific. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to investigate a possible domestic incident.
The initial call said the incident was verbal, but deputies learned a man had been struck with a vehicle before arriving to the residence. He told deputies he had called the woman to pick up some of her belongings he had left outside the home by the road. The woman arrived and the two began arguing, deputies said.
The man said he told the woman to leave and she began to back up her car. However, the man alleged the woman then drove forward and struck him, causing him to land on the hood of the van.
The woman then put the vehicle in park and stayed on the scene until deputies arrived.
The sheriff’s office said there were injuries on the man where he had been struck by the vehicle, but he did not require medical attention.
The woman was arrested and taken into custody. Bond was set at $10,000, cash or surety.