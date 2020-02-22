The city of Washington approved the sale and final plat of a new lot in the in the Heidmann Industrial Park.
Known as Project Trace, the council approved the sale of lots 21, 22 and 23 Tuesday night. The council also backed the final plat creating one new lot for the site.
The sale is one of two pending in the industrial park. The other, lot 12, will be presented to the council in March.
Both lot sales were backed by the city’s planning and zoning commission.
Sal Maniaci, community and economic development director, said the industrial park is technically a planned development. Every time a lot is up for sale, the planning and zoning commission has to review the change in the plans.
“Every single lot sale has to go through an amendment to the redevelopment plan to have that sale plan approved — to have a change in ownership,” he said. “We don’t have an actual development plan, it’s just something we have to do in order for the property to change hands.”
Project Trace
Lots 21-23 are part of what the city is calling Project Trace. The city is withholding the name of the buyer because of potential incentives.
The buyer is waiting on state incentives for the project. Maniaci said any announcements about the status of the project by the buyer could result in a loss of those incentives.
The three lots are a total of 16.4 acres. The sale is expected to close in early March, Maniaci said.
At the planning and zoning meeting earlier this month Maniaci said it should be a “pretty good project” for the city. The plan board unanimously supported the sale. The 353 Redevelopment Corporation also recommended approval at its meeting earlier this month.
Lot 12
The sale of Lot 12 is still pending and will be voted on by the council in March.
Lot 12, located west of Enduro Drive and north of Vossbrink Drive, is 9.4 acres. Noah’s Arc Foundation is seeking to buy the land.
Earlier this year the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) issued a license to the Noah’s Arc Foundation for medical marijuana-infused products manufacturing. The address on the permit was listed as Lot 12 in the industrial park.
Based on city zoning, the Noah’s Arc Foundation doesn’t require any additional permits in order to operate. When the city approved its medical marijuana zoning, it decided to treat the businesses like any other manufacturing company.
Marijuana-infused products are products infused with marijuana or an extract thereof and are intended for use or consumption by a means other than smoking, according to DHSS. Among possible products are edibles, ointments and concentrates.
Maniaci said the sale of the lot is expected to close in March.
Maniaci said once the sales of Lots 12, 21, 22 and 23 go through, only two lots would be left in the park.