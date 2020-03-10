Franklin County Clerk Tim Baker says the flow at county polling places was very light, but steady as the afternoon turned to evening.
"We are seeing one or two people at a time," Baker said. "Not several people all at once."
Baker, who by 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, had visited 25 polling places during the Presidential Preference Primary was surprised by the low turnout.
"Right now, it looks like turnout is only between 15 and 20 percent," Baker said. "I have noticed the ballots selected have been split evenly between both parties."
Also of note, the Franklin County Health Department supplied sanitizing wipes and hand sanitizer at all polling places for patrons to use before and after they voted.