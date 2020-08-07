Only 27 percent of Franklin County’s 71,962 registered voters went to the polls for Tuesday’s primary election.
Of the total 19,460 ballots cast, 13,737 or 70.59 percent were Republican and 5,412, or 27.81 percent were Democratic.
Fifty-six Libertarian Party ballots were cast, with 13 Constitution Party and eight Green Party ballots cast.
There were an additional 234 non-partisan ballots cast Tuesday.
Franklin County Clerk Tim Baker said Election Day processes went smoothly and only minimal problems were addressed.
He had predicted a 26 percent voter turnout, but without major races on the ballot, county or statewide, he wasn’t sure. “I always wish voter turnout was higher,” he said. “It was a gorgeous day.”
Baker said during his time as clerk this is the best election process he has overseen, and it was a good practice run for November.
“We were done and walking out the door by 9:50 p.m. Tuesday night,” Baker said. “Words can’t describe how nice that is.”
Baker said 1,849 absentee ballots were cast in the primary election Tuesday, which was about 76 percent of the total requests for the election.
In the 2018 primary election Baker said 90 percent of the absentee ballots mailed out were returned.
Of the absentee ballots returned in the primary, Baker said about 1,200 were Democratic ballots.
He anticipates between 5,000 and 7,000 absentee ballots to be requested in the November general election.
Baker is tentatively predicting a 70 percent voter turnout in November.
Looking ahead to November, county residents who wish to vote absentee can begin requesting their ballots next week.
Baker said ballots will not be mailed out until Sept. 22, but encourages those who want them to register early.