Franklin County Clerk Tim Baker is disappointed by the not so super Tuesday, but overall the presidential preference primary election operation ran smoothly.
Of the 71,182 registered voters in the county, only 14,748 cast ballots Tuesday.
Last week, Baker had predicted a 45 percent voter turnout for the primary based on a number of factors but turnout Tuesday was only 20.7 percent.
“Your guess is as good as mine,” Baker said. “The weather was fine, and the flow was steady, but just not thousands at a time.”
Baker explained he based his prediction partly on the high number of absentee ballots which had already been returned, and voter numbers from previous primary elections.
“On Super Tuesday (March 3), turnout was higher than expected in those states,” Baker said. “Tuesday, voter turnout was only 25 percent statewide, so it wasn’t just low here. I’ve had a lot of my clerk friends from other counties who were surprised too.”
The largest concentration of county voters Tuesday was in the Prairie Dell precinct in Union.
Of the 4,387 registered voters, 829 cast ballots.
The largest percentage of voters in a precinct was in Leslie.
Of the 531 registered voters, 129 came out Tuesday, adding up to 24.9 percent.
Baker said the last day to receive absentee ballots from military members or residents overseas was Friday and the election results will be certified Monday by a bipartisan team.
Operations
Despite the dismal turnout Tuesday, the election cost roughly $170,000 to conduct and the state of Missouri reimburses the county 80 percent of the turnout of the last presidential primary held in 2016.
“That should be $104,000,” Baker said. “If the state doesn’t pony up the rest of the money, the county will have to come up with the remaining $66,000.”
This was Baker’s first presidential primary election as clerk and overall he couldn’t be happier with the way things turned out.
“There weren’t many snags and the staff was great,” Baker said. “We had a few people asking questions about their voter registration and there was one issue with a voting machine at a precinct in Pacific, but the protocols we have in place helped us solve the problem quickly.”
Baker gave special thanks to the county health department which distributed hand sanitizer, cleansing wipes and gloves to the polling places to help stop the spread of any germs.
April
Although it is still four weeks off, Baker and staff are already looking toward the municipal elections slated for April 7, in Franklin County.
“We don’t know what may be coming down the pipe so we’ve already been meeting with the health department,” Baker said. “We have also decided voters can bring their own stylus with them to sign the iPads, but they have to be black.”
Baker added all polling places will be open in April and his tentative voter turnout prediction is 15 to 16 percent.