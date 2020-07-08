Franklin County has seen a spike of 21 new COVID-19 cases, raising the overall case total to 231.
In the past few days, several businesses in the county have posted messages on social media stating they have employees who have tested positive, but have not been closed by the Franklin County Health Department.
Included in the reports Friday was an exposure at the Four Rivers Family YMCA in Washington by a member who visited June 29 and 30.
YMCA Executive Director Becky Cox said the member who tested positive messaged YMCA staff, and they contacted the county health department which replied the YMCA cleaning protocols were adequate.
“The member told us they had no contact with other visitors and staff other than the normal greetings when coming in,” Cox said. “We then began to contact about 80 members and staff who had visited the same day as the COVID-19-positive member.”
Cox said the YMCA has a strict every-other-hour cleaning regimen, and patrons are asked to clean equipment before and after use. Deep cleanings are performed every evening after the facility closes.
New Cases
There were five cases reported Tuesday, including two men from Washington, ages 21 and 29; a 20-year-old man in Labadie; a 66-year-old man in Villa Ridge; and a 51-year-old man in Union.
On Monday, nine new cases were reported, four in Union, ranging in ages from 15 to 66; three in Washington, ages 21, 26 and 61; and one each in Pacific and St. Clair.
No report was sent on the July 4 holiday.
On Friday, July 3, seven cases were reported, including four in Union, ages 48, 52, 55 and 79; and two cases in New Haven, ages 77 and 79; and one in Leslie, a 43-year-old female.
Also on July 3, the Franklin County Health Department issued a press release regarding possible community exposure of the virus at the protest in Sullivan Sunday, June 28.
In addition to the protest, there were two possible exposure sites, including the Franklin County Community Tennis Association event June 28 and the 1869 Draft Room on June 29.
On July 2, the health department did not send out a press release but posted on Facebook an alert of a potential exposure for visitors to the Loomis Brothers Circus in Sullivan Friday, June 26. The case was infectious at the time, but not symptomatic.
Organizer Infected
Matt Jansen, an organizer with the Peaceful Protest in Franklin County, announced Friday, July 3, on social media that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Jansen had recently attended the protest in Sullivan for the Black Lives Matter movement Sunday, June 28.
According to lead organizer Alexandria Gray, Jansen did not make contact with those who were with the protest organization, but was undercover to get insight from counterprotesters.
Gray said Jansen told her Tuesday, June 30, that he was exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. “I took the necessary precautions and sought advice from medical professionals,” Gray said.
Gray said she has been medically cleared from having the virus.
“It is an unfortunate situation, my concern is for the counterprotesters that attended the protest in Sullivan,” Gray said.
Jansen said he started exhibiting symptoms Tuesday, June 30, was tested Wednesday, July 1, and received his results Thursday, July 2.
“When I realized I was sick I quarantined myself immediately and am anticipating being quarantined until at least July 20.”
Jansen said that he does not think he got infected at one of the protests but believes he got it from a friend in St. Louis he was in contact with recently, who received a positive test for COVID-19 Tuesday, June 30.