Franklin County has reached a grim milestone, stemming from the second highest one-week total of new virus cases since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Confirmed virus cases have now reached 200, with 24 new cases being reported since June 14, bringing the total for the month of June so far to 60.
The most cases reported in one week was between April 4-7 when 34 new cases were reported.
The monthly totals forFranklin County are 92 cases diagnosed in April, 16 in March, and 23 in May.
The 200th case in Franklin County, reported Friday, was a 64-year-old woman in Pacific.
Exposure
County health officials also are asking anyone who conducted business at the Franklin County Circuit Court on June 15, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and noon, to self-monitor for symptoms of Covid-19.
Individuals who were at this location are at low risk for contracting COVID-19, health officials said, and there is no need to self-quarantine unless symptoms develop.
Cases This Week
On Thursday, seven new cases were reported, including three women and two men in Pacific, ages 24 to 62. Two women in Washington, ages 23 and 42, also were listed in Thursday’s totals.
There has been a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases in Pacific in the last two weeks, bringing the total to 30 there and ranking it third among cities in the county with the most cases. Washington to date has had 67 cases and Union has had 35 cases.
A 47-year-old female in Sullivan was the only new case reported Wednesday.
In addition to the 2-year-old, a 21-year-old man in St. Clair and 64-year-old homeless man were reported to have the virus Tuesday.
There were 12 new cases reported on Monday, eight of which were in Pacific/Gray Summit ranging in age from 8 to 77; two new cases in Sullivan/Stanton; and one new case each in Lonedell and St. Clair.
Three children have now tested positive for the coronavirus in Franklin County, two of which are 2-year-old girls in New Haven and an 8-year-old in Pacific/Gray Summit.
On June 17, a 6-year-old boy was diagnosed with the virus in Lonedell.
Twelve new COVID-19 recoveries also were reported this week, bringing the county total recoveries to 144.
Of the 38 active cases, 15 are residents of long-term care facilities.
Low Testing
Coronavirus testing at the Washington Fairgrounds two weeks ago only reached one-fifth of its potential capacity.
The three-day testing event had the capacity to test 1,500 people, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), but only 308 visited the testing site during the weekend.
The testing site, supported by the Missouri National Guard and local health officials, did draw from a large area, with visitors coming from 12 counties and the city of St. Louis.
According to DHSS testing data, of the 321 tests conducted, 203 were Franklin County residents, 58 lived in Crawford County, 21 were from the city of St. Louis, and 11 were from Jefferson County.
Nine people were tested from St. Louis County, four each from Phelps and Washington counties, three from St. Charles County, two from Boone County and one each from Pulaski and Lincoln counties.
In all, 11 people received positive results from the testing in Washington. Five of those were Franklin County residents.
The testing was free of charge and only required participants to be Missouri residents.