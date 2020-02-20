Army veteran Steve Meyer of Lee Summit will trek through Washington Saturday, Feb. 22, on his walk across the United States to bring awareness to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Meyer will be walking 6,000-plus miles over a nine-month period, crossing 20 states. He started at the World War I monument in Kansas City Feb. 15. He is averaging about 27 to 30 miles a day and expects to finish late this year around November.
Meyer will be taking a break for four weeks when he circles back through Kansas City this summer to spend time with his son. After his break, he will begin his trip again heading toward San Diego, Calif.
Meyer’s Story
Meyer is a California native who joined the California Army National Guard at the age of 18 in 1994. Two years later he transferred his service to the U.S. Army.
During his service, he was deployed on seven tours, all of which were imminent danger areas.
Meyer was in Bosnia from 1996-97, Turkey in 2003, Qatar 2005, Iraq in 2005 and again from 2006-07, Egypt from 2011-12 and Afghanistan in 2013.
He retired from the U.S. Army in 2016 as a Sergeant First Class after serving 22 years.
After his deployment to Iraq in 2007, Meyer began struggling with PTSD. But he said during that time period, if you sought treatment for mental illness your job and livelihood were in jeopardy.
“Before 2008 no one discussed PTSD,” he said.
It was not until after being urged by his girlfriend Vicki in 2015 that Meyer first sought help.
A Walk to Remember
Meyer decided he wanted to do something to help others who might be struggling like he had. He hopes his walk will help raise awareness.
The walk also has a lot of sentimental value for him.
“My grandfather was an inspiration for me growing up,” Meyer said. “He died at age 106, but until the age of 100 he walked 10 miles a day.”
Modeling his grandfather, Meyer incorporated walking into his own health regimen for his physical and mental well-being. He then decided to take it a step further.
“I thought this is something I am already going to be doing,” he said. “So, I thought I might as well do it as a way to help others and talk to people about PTSD.”
Meyer believes by doing something about PTSD and raising awareness it will encourage other people to seek out the resources available.
“It leads by example and starts the conversation that gives people a reference point,” he said. “And that is where I believe things start moving and change happens.”
Washington Stop
Meyer will be walking east on Highway 100 when he arrives in Washington. He anticipates his arrival to be at sunset.
He plans on staying the night in town and will leave the next morning.
For more information on Meyer’s route, visit https://ptsd-walk.com/where-is-steve/.
There are three ways to donate to Meyer’s PTSD walk, through GoFundMe, Venmo or PayPal. Links for donations can be found at https://ptsd-walk.com/.