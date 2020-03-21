Updated at 7:45 a.m.: Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton confirmed two deputies and a third person were shot Saturday night in Villa Ridge.
Pelton told The Missourian the Franklin County Sheriff's Office was still attempting to figure out the situation, but said the two deputies appear to have non-life threatening injuries.
The third person, described by Pelton as a suspect, was transported to an area medical facility.
"I don't have a status on him," Pelton said.
According to a release from the sheriff's office, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle near Interstate 44 and Highway 50 Saturday night at around 9:40 p.m. The sheriff's office said the driver refused to yield and traveled east on Highway AT.
The suspect vehicle pulled into the Petro-Mart/Burger King parking lot near the intersection of Highway 100 and Highway AT.
Two deputies, in separate vehicles, pulled onto the business lot. The sheriff's office said as the suspect vehicle came to a stop, the driver exited the car and started shooting into the deputies’ cars.
One deputy was shot in the shoulder and the second deputy was shot in the arm and in the shoulder. The deputies returned fire striking the suspect.
The two deputies were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was also transported to the hospital, the condition of the suspect is unknown at the time of this release.
The Missouri State Division of Drug and Crime Control was asked to conduct an independent investigation into the shooting. The sheriff's office said this was standard procedure.
