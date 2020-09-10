Jesse Lopez, 21, St. Louis, has been charged with three felonies for allegedly stealing a Pacific police vehicle and fleeing the scene Wednesday afternoon.
Pacific acting Police Chief Captain Don Locke confirmed Lopez has been charged with two counts of first degree tampering with a motor vehicle and one count of resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing-creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death.
Lopez was originally stopped Wednesday afternoon during an investigation of accident/driving under the influence near the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center.
Lopez then allegedly stole the Pacific police vehicle and led several jurisdictions on a pursuit that ended in Bourbon after stop sticks were deployed.
Since the original incident occurred outside Pacific, Lopez was charged in St. Louis County and is being held on $100,000 bond.
Locke said the case is still under investigation and additional charges may be forthcoming as well.