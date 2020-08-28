The Jefferson County Health Department board has reversed its decision to require masks be worn in public places less than 24 hours after voting to approve the mandate.
Although no specific reason has been given, officials simply said the mandate has been overturned.
In a statement mid-day Friday, County Executive Dennis Gannon said he was "not fully convinced the mandate was necessary at this time."
The mandate, which would have gone into effect Monday in Jefferson County would have required residents and visitors to wear masks in businesses and other places in that county where social distancing can't be maintained.
The mandate was approved by a one-vote margin by the Jefferson County Health Department, which has independent authority, at its meeting Thursday night.
As of Thursday, Jefferson County ranked seventh among Missouri counties with 2,486 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The mask issue is expected to be debated again at a meeting in September.