The United Way announced Tuesday that there will be no formal fundraising goal this year due to COVID-19. Executive Director Kim Strubberg said the goal this year is simply to raise “as much as we can to help as many people as we can.”
Last year the United Way raised $1,287,000 total and distributed $1,250,000 to its partner agencies.
The nonprofit’s usual fundraising efforts have been hit hard by the pandemic. The Power of the Purse, an annual auction that raised $108,000 across six Franklin County cities last year, had to be canceled everywhere but in Pacific (that event was March 5 and raised $20,450) and is being reimagined as a virtual event planned for Oct. 3-8. The frequent United Way “rallies” at local businesses, which often encourage employees to become donors, had to be paused and are still not possible in some businesses which are working remotely. The plan is to still hold the annual golf tournament Oct. 2 in-person, but United Way will need even more support from the community to make up for the gap in fundraising the pandemic has caused.
“We’re hoping that despite the current situation, this community will continue to be as giving as they always are,” said Phillip Kleekamp, president and campaign co-chair.
The pilot campaign usually runs from a kick-off breakfast through the Friday before Labor Day. Last year the five companies involved raised $72,135.
The St. Louis branch of the United Way also does not have a formal goal this year.
Strubberg and Kleekamp both pointed out that while the pandemic has impacted fundraising efforts, it has also made the work United Way is doing more important than ever before. They cited the nonprofit’s partnerships with food pantries and mental health organizations as examples of services that need extra support right now.
“The pandemic has affected us all,” Strubberg said, “but no matter how bad things seem, I think there’s always a way out through community.”
At press time, United Way was preparing to launch its campaign in a video Tuesday evening. The video will be available on the organization’s website; franklincountyuw.org, its Facebook page, facebook.com/FCAUW; and at its Instagram, @FranklinCountyAreaUnitedWay. The video will highlight the group’s commitment to still being a force in fundraising this year.
“This county has shown it can raise a lot of money, but this year success might not be measured by the bottom dollar amount,” Kleekamp said. “This is a pandemic. We’re going to do all we can, but whatever we raise will be something the community can be proud of.”