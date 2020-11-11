Displayed proudly on a New Haven road is a white sign with blue and red painted lettering making a grand declaration — “A future president could come from New Haven, better make sure they’re fed!”
With the help of generous donors and volunteers, that’s exactly what the New Haven Community Outreach aims to do. The nonprofit, which started in 2015, has three regular tasks to help it achieve that goal, as laid out by President Melissa Frick.
The first is running the New Haven Food Pantry out of its home at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ. This includes collecting donations and rounding up volunteers to serve the 25 to 30 regular families.
Secondly, the outreach holds “Friendship Plate,” a monthly free community meal modeled after Harvest Table, the second Saturday of each month from 9 to 11 a.m. While the group initially anticipated welcoming the same people to the food pantry and the meal, Frick said a lot more seniors who are maybe struggling with fixed incomes and also want to socialize have attended.
“We try to make it a fun atmosphere with baked goods and live music,” Frick said of pre-COVID-19 Friendship Plate events. “It’s a lot of fun for us and them. We’ve made great friends.”
And third, the outreach organizes an annual Christmas Assistance program, matching families with donors to help provide presents to anyone struggling in the New Haven community.
The organization serves an average of 75 to 100 people per month, and Frick said it never knows for sure how many will arrive, especially in the time of COVID-19.
“We thought we’d see a lot of people coming in, but it felt like when everybody got their stimulus checks we didn’t see as many,” Frick said. “It helped that the area schools were providing meals for the kids, even when they were closed. We’ve also seen some new people we haven’t seen before.”
The New Haven Community Outreach relies heavily on individual donations to cover its expenses, the largest being the food pantry, which costs $500 to $700 per month to keep stocked. The organization’s 990 Form detailing its expenses and revenue could not be located by press time, but Frick said individuals have been even more generous since COVID-19.
While the group had previously received contributions from the Franklin County Area United Way, it received a boost when it became one of the 53 official member organizations last year. The United Way is about to wrap up its 2020 campaign, and Executive Director Kim Strubberg previously said fundraising is “down significantly” due to COVID-19.
For every dollar contributed to the United Way, 89 cents is given to the area partner nonprofits, including the New Haven Community Outreach. Strubberg has said that a huge difference can be made if every person in Franklin County gave $5. In her experience, Frick has seen why.
“Anything anybody can give us is very helpful because it helps us move money somewhere else. If you give us $5 to buy a couple pounds of hamburger, that frees up money we could use to buy something else people need.”
The group is hoping to eventually save enough money that it could purchase a space if St. Peter’s ever became unavailable.
“There’s no guarantee we’ll always be able to be in there,” Frick said. “We’re always looking to the future.”