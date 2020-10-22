Buddies Not Bullies founder Lisa Bell shudders at the thought of a future where the Franklin County Area United Way is not able to help financially support the anti-bullying organization, which began in 2005.
Buddies Not Bullies is one of 53 partner agencies with the Franklin County Area United Way, which is midway through its 2020 annual campaign, and is “down significantly” in its fundraising due to COVID-19, according to Executive Director Kim Strubberg.
As part of The Missourian’s coverage of the annual campaign, the newspaper is profiling various partner agencies and the impact the United Way has on the organizations through the end of the campaign in mid-November.
Eighty-nine cents from every $1 contribution made to the local United Way is used to improve the lives of Franklin County residents, including those involved with Buddies Not Bullies.
“I will never ever forget that it was the United Way who gave us our first grant, so I have tremendous loyalty to the organization. It was a $500 grant but it meant so much to have their support,” said Bell, a licensed psychologist who has been in private practice in Washington since 1996.
“They have supported us for 15 years through not only financially but also through emotional support, in being our supporters and advocates,” she said.
Bell said the local United Way is the anti-bullying organization’s second-largest funding source, providing about 15 percent of the organization’s overall budget. The remaining funding largely comes from fundraisers sponsored by the organization and by the Franklin County Community Resource Board.
Funds from the United Way have been used by Buddies Not Bullies to support anti-bullying initiatives, including parenting programs, anti-bullying prevention and trainings for students at Immanuel Lutheran School called “All In,” internet and cybersecurity presentations for middle school students, and Buddies Not Bullies’ popular You-niquely You day camp, which is held at First United Methodist Church in Washington.
“With the fourth-grade students, we are not only talking to them throughout the school year about how to combat bullying, but also how to have healthy relationships; how to apologize effectively; how to communicate with others; and all these other life skills that children need to learn before they become adults,” Bell said.
She said the teen program, known as Play It Safe, helps participants understand the perils of cyberbullying. “It is a program that is refined every year because of the changes we are seeing in the technology. For example, when we first started, it was all about MySpace, but no one has a MySpace account anymore. So now it is about Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and the other platforms that teens are using,” Bell said.
“I believe the bulk of our kids are so wired in that what happens online really defines them. So while the bully may no longer be on the school playground like they were in the 1950s or on the school bus, they are now on these social media platforms using the same tactics of abusing whatever power they feel over another person to intimidate or harm someone they believe to be inferior to them,” Bell said.
The You-niquely Social Camp features teen counselors, who can serve as mentors and role models to younger children and teens.
Bell said she’s had former students approach her years after graduating from high school who could recite three or four of the anti-bullying lessons she had taught them.
“Those thank yous, which may only come five or 10 times a year, are few and far between, but they make it all worth it,” Bell said.
Since 2005, Buddies Not Bullies volunteers and staff members have provided nearly 70,000 hours of service to the community, leading numerous workshops and presentations to 9,500 schoolchildren, parents, educators, law enforcement officers, medical professionals and community members. The organization also provides counseling, family therapy, prevention services, professional development seminars and other programs.
“Without the United Way these programs would absolutely not exist,” Bell said. “The United Way makes all of them possible.”
To support this year’s campaign, checks can be made payable to the Franklin County Area United Way and mailed to P.O. Box. 3, Washington, MO, 63090. Donations can also be made over the phone by calling 636-239-1018. The phone lines are staffed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donations can also be made via PayPal and Venmo phone apps.