The Franklin County Area United Way will again disperse $1,025,000 to 53 agencies and programs this year.
This is the third consecutive year the United Way has been able to allocate $1 million or more.
“Thanks to another successful campaign, we are able to allocate the same amount as last year,” said Kim Strubberg, executive director. “None of this would be possible without the generosity of the thousands and thousands of donors throughout the county.”
The 2019 campaign brought in $1,282,000, surpassing its goal. The annual drive is held Sept. 1 through Oct. 31.
Of the 53 agencies and programs, 29 received the full amount requested.
Strubberg said letters have been mailed to agencies letting them know their allocation amount.
Committee
“The allocation of funds is truly the most satisfying part of serving on the United Way board,” said Dustin Jasper, past president and allocations chairman.
“After all the hard work that was put in by so many people, the challenge of distributing the funds to all of our deserving agencies is yet another difficult task, but very rewarding,” Jasper said. “It’s a job that all of us serving on the committee take very seriously, but we do have fun doing it.”
The allocations committee, made up of current and past board members and community members, reviewed all of the applications for funding and then made a recommendation to the board.
Serving on the committee were Whitney Livengood, Phillip Kleekamp, Nadine Aitch, Michelle Leesmann, Mary Trentmann, Mary Shofner, Ken Schmidt, Jill Gildehaus, Jeff Holtmeier, Frank Wood, Debbie Durham, Becky Buhr, Jane Reed and Dustin Jasper, chair.
Strubberg said the United Way board approved the allocations at its January meeting.
“We go through a detailed, multi-step evaluation to determine the amount available to allocate to each agency,” she said. “This process includes in-depth preparation of our annual budget, as well as projected annual cash flows, which allows us to forecast the dollar amount that can be allocated and still allow for an acceptable level of funds to be held in reserve.”
Board-level discussions also are held every year to evaluate the appropriate level of reserves, she added, taking in account conditions outside of the board’s control, such as factors that could impact collections of campaign pledges.
Strubberg said the United Way board strives to be responsible stewards of the money and to be fully accountable to supporters, as well as the agencies, which means continuously maintaining the balance between allocating as much as possible while also saving for a rainy day.
The United Way also conducted eight site visits to its agencies in 2019.
“We started conducting site visits in 2018 and I think it really helps provide a deeper view of how the agencies run so we know we are spending the money wisely,” she said.
Strubberg said determining the allocations takes a lot of time, but it’s the most rewarding part of her job.
The agencies and programs to receive funding and their allocation are as follows:
ABiLITY, $11,600.
Agape Help House of Pacific, $39,800.
Aging Ahead (Washington, Union, St. Clair and Sullivan Senior Centers), $39,300.
ALIVE, $22,900.
American Red Cross, $6,000.
Backpack Programs, $8,000.
Boy Scouts of America, $25,000.
Buddies Not Bullies, $10,700.
Camp Washington, $4,600.
Children’s Advocacy Center, $13,600.
Community Grants, $6,000.
Community Outreach, $22,000.
Community Response for Children, $12,000.
County Seat Senior Center, $6,000.
Compass Health Network (Crider Health Center), $34,500.
Emergency Fund, $4,000.
Empac Group Inc., $43,800.
Exceptional Equestrians, $48,000.
Four Rivers Family YMCA, $50,000.
Franklin County 4-H Clubs, $9,500.
Franklin County CASA, $14,900.
Franklin County Dental Network, $30,000.
Franklin County FFA, $2,500.
Gerald Senior Center Inc., $5,000.
Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri, $12,500.
Grace’s Place, $20,000.
Heartland Independent Living Center, $15,000.
Henry Hartbauer Award, $1,000.
Legal Services of Eastern Missouri, $18,000.
Loving Hearts Outreach, $92,000.
Lutheran Family & Children’s Services of Missouri, $10,000.
Meals-on-Wheels, $13,600.
Meramec Community Mission, $25,600.
New Haven Community Outreach, $3,000.
New Haven Senior Center, $10,000.
OATS Inc., $60,000.
Rainbow Abilities Center, $30,000.
Saint Louis Counseling, $61,500.
Society of St. Vincent de Paul, $20,000.
St. Peter’s UCC Food Pantry, $10,000.
Sullivan Emergency Assistance Fund, $8,000.
Summer Reading Program, $5,000.
TEMCO Inc., $17,000.
Tri-County Community Senior Center Inc., $17,200.
Turning Point, $6,000.
Union Food Pantry, $22,100.
VOYCE, $12,000.
Washington Emergency Relief Fund, $62,800.
YMCA Community Literacy Council, $3,000.