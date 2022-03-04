New leadership is hoping to propel a Union suicide prevention walk to new heights.
In 2021, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s inaugural Out of the Darkness Walk for Franklin County drew 1,600 people and raised $65,760. Now, Taylor Rothschild and Kristina Krone are taking over as chairs after serving as board members last year.
“Hopefully it can get bigger and better over the years,” said Rothschild, 20.
They are looking to attract 2,000 walkers for this year’s event, scheduled for 3 p.m. Oct. 16. The Union Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee gave initial approval to the event Tuesday, pending review of the route by Police Chief Andrew Parker.
“It is important to get the funds raised, but what is more important to me is to see the people,” Krone said.
Rothschild, manager at Trophies T’s & More in Union, and Krone, 43, a medical assistant at Mercy Clinic Ear, Nose and Throat in St. Louis, said they hit it off when they met through the board last year, and wanted to work together again in 2022.
Money raised at the 2022 walk stays in the area and will go to resources in schools and communities, as well as enhancing the walk with additional advertising and more props and resources, according to Rothschild.
Money also goes toward training educators in Franklin County how to better work with students dealing with mental health issues. It will train staff at schools and elsewhere in the community on how to react in the event of a suicide.
“I know what it’s like walking into a school the morning after a suicide,” Rothschild said. “It’s morbid, but teachers don’t always know what to do.”
Money also will go toward coffee cup sleeves with information about the Out of the Darkness Walk. The sleeves will go on cups at four local coffee shops.
Rothschild said she became involved after being impacted by multiple suicides. Krone was moved to act after her daughter considered taking her own life. Krone did not want her daughter to be stigmatized for seeking help and wanted her to know she is not alone.
“I want to let people know that it’s OK to not be OK,” Krone said.
The 2022 walk will have a new route, with fewer hills in an effort to make it accessible to people of all abilities, Krone said.
Like last year, it will start in City Park, but this year it will head through downtown, which they hope will draw more community interest. Walkers will start in groups of 50, which organizers said prevents large groups from impacting traffic on city streets. The organizers are asking the city to close part of Christina Avenue near City Park during the walk.
They also plan a kickoff car show April 30 at the parking lot at First Baptist Church in Union.
Organizers want to make clear that Amanda Egli, who brought the 2021 Out of the Darkness Walk to Union, is no longer involved. Egli was let go from her position as executive director of the Union Area Chamber of Commerce three days before the 2021 American Foundation for Suicide Prevention walk amid a police investigation into theft and forgery within the chamber.
Egli organized the Out of the Darkness Walk separately from her chamber duties.
There were no issues with money donated to the AFSP walk last year, with all funds raised going directly to the organization, according to Rothschild.
The Union Police Department’s investigation into a 37-year old woman allegedly using the chamber’s credit card for personal items and possibly forged checks, was turned over to the office of Franklin County Prosecutor Matthew Becker early this year, said Union Assistant Police Chief Rick Neace. Police have not identified the suspect.
Neace said it is not unusual to have a case wait this long before the prosecutor makes a decision.