A 19-year-old man from Union has been charged after a domestic incident resulted in a stabbing, according to officials.
Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic assault in progress on the 300 block of Crabapple Lane in Union Thursday, Jan. 14.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said in a press release Friday, the 911 caller, a juvenile female, reported her father had been stabbed by her brother with the knife and said the suspect had left the home on foot.
When the first deputy arrived on scene he encountered the suspect standing along the road.
“The suspect complied with the orders of the deputy and was taken into custody without incident,” Pelton said. “The deputy secured the arrestee and entered the home to render aid.”
Inside the home the deputy found a 42-year-old man lying on the floor suffering multiple injuries, including lacerations and punctures. The victim was conscious and reported to law enforcement his son had attacked him with a knife. The victim was later transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Pelton said additional deputies arrived at the residence and responded to the hospital to continue the investigation.
“During the course of the investigation, deputies found evidence of the crime that corroborated the victim and witness statements,” Pelton said. “The suspect was transported to the Franklin County Adult Detention Facility without incident and an application for criminal charges was submitted to the prosecutor’s office.”
The suspect has been identified as Troy J. Hoffman. He has been charged with first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action.
Hoffman is being held at the Franklin County Adult Detention Facility on a $75,000 bond.