Two St. Clair residents were killed Friday in a crash on Highway 47 south in Union.
Raymond Young, who was driving a motorcycle, and his wife and passenger, Euvalda Young, died after a collision involving a pickup.
A post on Bank of Washington's Facebook page said the driver of the pickup was Louie Eckelkamp, who was not injured. He is the son of bank President Buzz Eckelkamp and grandson of Chairman L.B. Eckelkamp.
"While Louie is physically uninjured, we share his sadness at this tragic loss of life," the post said. "Our entire family would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to everyone involved. We offer our prayers for their comfort and peace."
Highway 47 was closed for a period following the crash.