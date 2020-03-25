Two Franklin County deputies are recovering after being shot Saturday night.
Two deputies and a third person were shot during an incident at the Petro-Mart/Burger King parking lot near the intersection of Highway 100 and Highway AT.
The deputies injured in the shooting were Sgt. Jason Weggemann, a 19-year law enforcement veteran, and Deputy Ronald Burgess, a nine-year law enforcement veteran.
On Monday afternoon, Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton told The Missourian that Weggemann was released from the hospital March 22. Pelton said Burgess was expected to be released soon.
“I wanted to take this time to express our gratitude for the outpouring of support from this community,” he said. “We are blessed to serve and live in this community; our citizens support law enforcement.”
Pelton did not have an update on the third person, described as a suspect, who also was transported from the scene to a hospital.
The sheriff's office said Tuesday the suspect died at the hospital. The suspect was a 21-year-old man from St. Louis.
Pelton said the Missouri State Division of Drug and Crime Control, a division of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, was asked to conduct an independent investigation into the shooting and would be the only agency to release any details.
The Highway Patrol did not return a request for a comment.
According to a release from the sheriff’s office released early Sunday morning, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle near Interstate 44 and Highway 50 Saturday night at around 9:40 p.m.
The sheriff’s office said the driver refused to yield and traveled east on Highway AT. The suspect’s vehicle pulled onto the business parking lot near the intersection of Highway 100 and Highway AT.
Two deputies, in separate vehicles, pulled onto the business lot. The sheriff’s office said as the suspect vehicle came to a stop, the driver exited the car and started shooting into the deputies’ cars.
One deputy was shot in the shoulder and the second deputy was shot in the arm and in the shoulder. The deputies returned fire and shot the suspect. The two deputies were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Following the shooting, Pelton thanked the other first responders, the Franklin County 911 dispatch, Meramec Ambulance District, Boles Fire District, Mercy Hospital, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Pacific police, Washington police and every other law enforcement agency in the county, along with sheriffs around the state, that reached out to offer assistance.