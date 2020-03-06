Filing for Franklin County offices has been open for one week and thus far all of the candidates who filed did so on opening day.
As of now, the only seats with more than one candidate running are auditor, second district commissioner and municipal judge.
The auditor’s seat was not originally scheduled to be on the 2020 ballot, but was added after the abrupt retirement of longtime county auditor Tammy Vemmer at the beginning of February.
The Franklin County Commission appointed Angela Gibson to serve as auditor for 30 days and last Friday Gov. Mike Parson named Gibson to serve in the auditor’s position until the end of the year.
Since over half of Vemmer’s term was remaining, the appointment will last for the calendar year 2020.
The victor of the primary election will serve in 2021 and 2022, and the office will be on the ballot again in 2022 for a full four-year term.
St. Clair businesswoman Jamie Keen also has filed to run for auditor and will face Gibson in the August Republican primary.
Keen had applied to the governor’s office for the appointment as interim auditor and was recommended by the Franklin County Republican Central Committee.
Committee Chairman Dennis Hartmann told The Missourian 14 out of the 18 members voted. Seven for Keen, five for Gibson and two abstained.
“Both candidates were interviewed by our vetting committee and then again by our committee at our meeting held Feb. 11,” Hartmann said.
Hartmann added the central committee does not support a specific candidate until after the primary, which may be a moot point since there will most likely not be a Democratic or third party candidate in November.
According to the correspondence from the governor’s office, both candidates had good resumes and support.
“Ms. Gibson serving as the current interim auditor probably worked in her favor, and Ms. Keen had recently lost an election for another county office less than two years ago,” the letter states. “The work of the central committee was much appreciated; with a 7-5 vote both candidates had support, and it was very beneficial that you took the time to interview both candidates.”
Gov. Parson will be the featured speaker at the central committee’s annual Lincoln Days dinner later this month in Washington.
Second District
Two of the three seats on the county commission will be up for re-election, and it is shaping up to be a three-way Republican primary race for Second District commissioner.
As of press time Tuesday, incumbent Dave Hinson, St. Clair; Russell Rost, Union; and Darren Walker, Sullivan, have filed for the office.
Hinson was first elected to the county commission in November 2016, defeating Jeff Thurmond in the Republican primary and incumbent Democrat Jeff Maune in the November general election.
Maune had been appointed to the seat by then Gov. Jay Nixon in August 2015 after the death of Mike Schatz.
A year later, Thurmond, a former county highway department supervisor, was on his way to prison after pleading guilty to three felonies, including using county credit cards to make personal purchases.
Hinson defeated Thurmond by just 149 votes in the 2016 Republican primary.
Union City Administrator Russell Rost will challenge Hinson along with county highway department West District Supervisor Darren Walker.
Rost has been with the city of Union since 2006 and announced he will retire in October 2020.
In January, Rost, who has an extensive history in public service, told The Missourian he was planning to run for office.
First District
First District Commissioner Todd Boland has filed to run his first election to the county commission.
In August 2018, Gov. Parson appointed Boland to his seat on the commission after a chain of resignations and retirements led to the post being vacated.
Boland, 59, Villa Ridge, had served previously on the county planning and zoning commission and on the Washington city council.
The seat to which Boland was appointed was vacated two weeks earlier when Tim Brinker resigned the First District seat after being appointed presiding commissioner by Gov. Parson and was sworn in Aug. 14, 2018.
Brinker won the primary election in August 2018 for presiding commissioner and had no opposition in the November election.
He was appointed to fill out the remaining term of John Griesheimer, who retired early in July due to health reasons.
Municipal Judge
Another county seat left open by an abrupt retirement was Franklin County municipal judge.
Gael Wood, after only a year on the bench, sent a two-sentence letter to the county commission announcing his retirement on Dec. 31.
A. David Arand, was appointed to the seat in January by 20th Judicial Circuit Presiding Judge Ike Lamke, and has filed for election as municipal judge in the Republican primary.
This too will be an election for a two-year unexpired term.
He will face Ben Hotz, Washington, in the Republican primary.
On the Democratic side, Bill Stahlmuth, Labadie, has filed for the office of municipal judge.