A selection made by the Franklin County Republican Central Committee next week may be the deciding factor on who will serve as Franklin County auditor on a more permanent basis.
Jamie Keen, St. Clair, has applied to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s office to be appointed to the position, which was vacated Feb. 3 upon the early retirement of Tammy Vemmer.
The Franklin County Commission appointed Angela Gibson to serve as auditor on an interim basis and she was sworn in on Monday.
Gibson has also applied to the governor’s office for the appointment.
Gov. Parson has 30 days to make a permanent appointment and both women have said they will run for the auditor’s office in the August Republican primary.
The annual salary for the county auditor is $74,189.
Committee
Central Committee Chairman Dennis Hartmann told The Missourian he has met with both Gibson and Keen, and the full committee will be interviewing each of them separately at its meeting next Tuesday.
“The governor’s office told us they won’t be making a decision until after our meeting,” Hartmann said. “We plan to vote on our pick Tuesday and draft a letter to the governor the next day.”
Hartmann added the central committee’s selection won’t be the only factor that goes into the governor’s ultimate decision, but it will be considered.
In 2018, the central committee submitted Trish Mitchell to be appointed to serve as First District commissioner after finishing second in the election that year.
Instead the governor chose to appoint Todd Boland.
Keen
Keen, 33, was born, raised and currently lives in St. Clair. She is married with two children and has owned and operated Dollar Plus in St. Clair for the past nine years.
Keen says her background in accounting and preparing budgets makes her viable for the appointment.
“When I heard Tammy (Vemmer) was retiring, I felt this was something I was qualified for and started the application process,” Keen said. “With my academic background and personal experience in budgets and all aspects of accounting, I feel I would make a valuable addition to county leadership.”
Keen earned two bachelor’s degrees and a certificate from Missouri Baptist University, completed her master’s in business administration at Missouri Baptist University, and is near completion of her doctorate in management from Webster University.
Keen is currently the chairperson of the Franklin County Board of Equalization, a former president and treasurer of the St. Clair Area Chamber of Commerce, former treasurer of the Franklin County Fair Board, and a past president of the Scenic Regional Library Foundation Board.
Keen has also taught business management and marketing as an adjunct professor at East Central College.