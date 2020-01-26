Two people were flown by helicopters to St. Louis hospitals Wednesday afternoon after a fiery three-vehicle crash at mile marker 231.4 on Interstate 44 near Sullivan around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
According to the Missouri Highway Patrol preliminary report, Donna L. Brown-King, 49, Rolla, was flown to Mercy Hospital St. Louis after an extensive extrication.
Brown-King was traveling westbound on Interstate 44 when she first hit the rear of a 2007 Volvo semitractor-trailer driven by Russell V. Minor, 50, Mount Pleasant, Mich.
Minor was not injured; his vehicle sustained minor damage and was driven from the scene.
After hitting Minor, Brown-King’s Dodge Ram then travelled across the median into the eastbound traffic and struck the front of a 2003 International semitractor-trailer driven by James D. Lynn, 49, Marine, Ill, which was totaled.
Lynn sustained serious injuries and was flown by Air Evac to Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis.
On Scene
Sullivan Fire Chief Eric Lewis said the 2001 Dodge Ram Brown-King was driving was heavily damaged.
“When we arrived on scene she was talking to us,” Lewis said. “As soon as they saw the scene, they requested a helicopter. The truck was so beat up, they ended up taking off both doors and then the roof to get her out.”
In cases of severe trauma and prolonged extrication the goal is to have the patient in medical care within one hour.
“The guys did a phenomenal job,” Lewis said. “They finished just under the Golden Hour.”
In addition to the extrication, which in and of itself would qualify as a major call, fire crews also had to deal with several small fires and a potential hazardous materials incident as well.
Lewis said when the first fire truck was approaching the scene firefighters reported a large plume of black smoke.
“Once they got up there, the smoke had dissipated and there were only a few spot fires on the ground and near the cab of the tractor,” Lewis said. “The saddle diesel tank had detached from the tractor, and was leaking, but the box trailer was intact.”
When crews opened the back of the trailer they found drums of what is believed to be Isopropyl 2-chloropropionate, commonly used in paint thinner, which had overturned, but none had ruptured.
“We originally activated the Franklin County haz-mat team, then reduced it to just their duty officer to respond,” Lewis said.
The driver of the tractor trailer, Lynn, had already exited the cab and after assessment by EMS was airlifted to Barnes.
Lewis said he was unsure of the severity of the injuries of either patient and hadn’t been given updates of their conditions.
Upon his initial arrival on the scene, Lewis requested mutual aid from the St. Clair Fire Department which responded with its heavy rescue truck. Fire Chief Craig Sullivan also responded in his vehicle.
St. Clair firefighters assisted with the extrication and Chief Sullivan took over operations to investigate the potential haz-mat threat and safely land the two helicopters.
The interstate was shut down for approximately an hour and a half.
Lewis said 11 Sullivan firefighters were on scene, assisted by an additional crew of five from St. Clair and EMS crews from Missouri Baptist and St. Clair.