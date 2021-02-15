There will be no trash pick-up in Washington Monday due to inclement weather.
The city posted the announcement on its Facebook page Monday morning. The delay will only affect Monday’s trash route at this time.
“Additional delays may be possible as all routes are dependent on road conditions,” according to the Facebook post.
If no additional delays occur, Waste Connections, the city’s waste hauler, will resume its trash pick-up Tuesday, Feb. 16, where both Monday and Tuesday’s trash routes will be completed.