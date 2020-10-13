One dog and nine puppies are now in the custody of the Franklin County Humane Society after an animal neglect case.
The Franklin County Humane Society (FCHS), located in Union, has been caring for the female boxer and her puppies since May.
According to the humane society, the canines were seized from their owner by the Union Police Department and impounded May 17.
Capt. Rick Neace of the Union Police Department told The Missourian officers were dispatched to the area of Potomac Court after being notified of animals possibly being abused.
“A white male, 26, Union, neglected an adult dog and puppies,” Neace said. “A search warrant was executed on the residence and officers seized 9 puppies and a rabbit.”
The humane society report did not include details of the rabbit.
Neace said the report is still at the Franklin County prosecutor’s office, and it has not been determined if charges will be filed.
The Franklin County Court found that the animals were abused and neglected as defined under Missouri statute and granted ownership to the Franklin County Humane Society on June 9.
“On Sept. 30, the deadline for the parties involved to appeal the ruling passed, officially keeping the pets in the custody of FCHS,” the humane society said in a press release.
After the months-long legal battle, the boxer and her puppies are being adopted into new homes.
“The puppies were just three weeks old when they came to our shelter and their mother was emaciated and about 40 percent under her ideal body weight,” Allison Mitchell, FCHS shelter manager, said.
“This story is a cautionary tale for anyone who is considering purchasing a puppy. Make sure it is being raised by a reputable breeder,” Mitchell said.
The puppies and their mother, named Luna by shelter staff, have been in volunteer foster care, with FCHS providing food, medical care, vaccinations, monthly check ups, and spay and neuter surgeries for all 10 dogs.
“It is a big commitment to take a neglected pet, make it a part of your family for four months and not know if you will get to adopt it permanently,” Mitchell said. “Luna’s foster family is adopting her, and she has slowly gained weight and is thriving.”
The humane society reported eight of the nine puppies are being adopted by their foster families and one puppy is available for adoption, and it has received applications from several families.
“We are grateful to the Union Police Department for their work on this case. We are lucky that despite the recent stories of animal neglect cases in Franklin County, this case is actually unusual for our shelter,” Mitchell said.
Kristen Dragotto, Missourian Staff Writer, contributed to this story.