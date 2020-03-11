Franklin County officials are urging business as usual for residents despite three people being tested for coronavirus in the last 10 days.
At a meeting Tuesday morning, Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker, Emergency Management Director Abe Cook, and Health Department Director Angie Hittson confirmed those tested were very low risk and the county is prepared for any potential cases.
Due to patient privacy rules and the very low number of people who have been tested, limited details could be released about the patients.
“We are handling this just like any other communicable disease,” Hittson said. “Investigations were conducted on all three people tested and based on those investigations, they were all classified as very low risk.”
Hittson confirmed all three patients have been tested since the beginning of March and the negative results were issued within 24 hours. She stressed the testing, which is basically a nasal swab, was not done at or by any county health department staff.
The health department also was notified there is no specific testing kit for coronavirus and testing could be done with items already found in hospitals or doctor’s offices.
The samples do need to be kept refrigerated in transport and ice packs are included in the kits.
“The testing was done by a medical provider,” Hittson said. “All samples are then sent to the Missouri State Public Health Lab. All samples are given a priority based on the subsequent investigation of the patients. Priority one goes first and others are tested when time allows.”
Hittson added the testing of patients here should not alarm residents, since coronavirus symptoms so closely mimic that of influenza, which is very common this time of year.
“Right now, you would be hard-pressed to find any jurisdiction that hasn’t tested at least a few people,” Hittson said. “We encourage everyone to continue to use best practices to limit spread.”
County
Brinker says no matter what happens with the virus in coming weeks, he feels the county has made the proper preparations and is working with the East-West Gateway Council of Governments (EWGW) in a more regional response.
“I don’t suspect this is something that is going to go away overnight,” Brinker said. “Everybody’s getting out in front of it to prevent the spread. We’re prepared for this and I don’t think this will in any way spread like the flu numbers in the county.”
Current flu cases now number 2,100. The highest ever in county history was the 2017-18 flu season with 2,913.
Brinker added he has spoken to executives Sam Page from St. Louis County and Steve Ehlman from neighboring St. Charles County and neither reports any new cases in their jurisdictions.
Through its partnership with EWGW, Franklin County has ordered 200 N95 surgical masks, eight cases each of wipes and hand sanitizer, and 10 additional testing kits.
Brinker also announced the county’s legal counsel has prepared a document for residents who may be quarantined.
If residents test positive and are ill, they will be hospitalized. If well enough to go home, they will be confined to their homes or a designated quarantine location by penalty of misdemeanor charge.
Hittson added during previous communicable disease outbreaks those affected have been willing participants in testing and have cooperated with the health department, so no issues are expected with potential quarantines.
In the early stages, health department officials will handle the caseload, but if necessary, the county emergency operations center can be activated, which would bring in more staff members and could involve deputies from the sheriff’s office to help.
Emergency operations centers have been activated in St. Louis city, and St. Louis, Jefferson and St. Charles counties.
If patients are ordered to stay home, services will be provided to make sure they have proper supplies for the duration of the quarantine.
Phone Calls
Hittson stressed the county does not want prospective patients to travel to medical providers to be tested for coronavirus. Instead, residents are asked to contact the health department at 636-583-7300 to receive guidance on where they can be tested in a more isolated environment to limit potential virus spread.
A “person under investigation” form will be filled out for anyone who is symptomatic and the results can be shared with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
“The hospitals have been great in helping us prepare for this,” Hittson said. “We don’t want people just showing up at the emergency room or doctor’s office. Anyone who is symptomatic should call the health department and let us tell them the next step to take. If we choose not to quarantine a patient, it can be overridden by the state. They have final say.”
Hittson says the health department is being inundated with phone calls daily regarding the coronavirus from schools, businesses and private citizens alike.
State and county officials are currently working to direct coronavirus inquiries to the existing poison control phone number and if call volume continues to increase, they plan to utilize the 211 system.
A dedicated phone line is already in place at the health department if the need arises.
Information
County officials were expected to take part in a conference call Tuesday afternoon with state health officials and Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, who is receiving updates from Vice President Mike Pence and the federal task forces dealing with the virus.
Brinker, Cook and Hittson will continue to hold daily meetings with any other applicable county staff and agencies while the coronavirus is threatening.
Hittson encourages all residents, schools, businesses, civic, church groups or anyone with questions to refer to the websites of the CDC (cdc.gov) and the DHSS (health.mo.gov).
Additional information on coronavirus and its effects on Franklin County can be found on the county health department’s Facebook page as well (facebook.com/Franklin-County-Health-Department).