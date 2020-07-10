Summer camps for kids look different this year due to COVID, but the virus hasn’t dampened camp spirit.
With the school year ending online, “I see the campers being very excited to be here,” said St. Gertrude Camp Director Tanya Virkler.
She said the school decided to go forward with the annual camp, which runs June 1 through July 31, because parents were in “desperate” need of child care, and some camps, including the Washington Parks Department’s Camp Washington was canceled this year. That camp normally provides care to more than 90 children a summer,
Open to kids age 3 to eighth grade, the full-day camp enrolled more than 100 children, with about 75 participating daily, Virkler said. The camp takes place at St. Gertrude Church and School. St. Gertrude students and children of parishioners were offered spots first and enrollment was then expanded to the rest of the community.
The camp is following the day care guidelines outlined by the state of Missouri, which means no parents are allowed in the building and children are dropped off and picked up curbside. All campers wash their hands upon arrival and all spaces, surfaces and objects are regularly disinfected.
“We have different themes each week,” Virkler said, including STEM Week and Water Week.
The Four Rivers Family YMCA Summer Day Camp is full, according to Director Melissa Mueller. The camp, which is open to children ages 5-12, began June 8 and continues through Aug. 7. The camp has been operating at its max capacity of 50 campers a week most of the summer.
Like St. Gertrude, the YMCA is emphasizing handwashing and regularly disinfecting facilities. Other precautions include daily health checks for campers, upon arrival and throughout the day, in addition to staff health checkups.
Mueller said groups are limited in size and divided by age, with staggered pickup and drop-off times. “All staff are wearing masks, though there are times when staff are permitted to remove masks when outside or inside participating in high-energy activities,” she said.
Camp activities are designed to keep social distancing practices in place and when that’s not possible, masks are provided for the children, she said.
While the indoor pool is off limits this year, campers are participating in a variety of themed activities, Mueller said. “Kids are getting to be kids, which is what we want.”
The pandemic prompted St. Francis Borgia to launch a summer camp to help parents, according to Camp Director Jordan Biermann.
Biermann, along with fellow directors Sybil Grannemann and Gabby Porter, designed the Summer Knight Camp, which runs June 1 through July 31.
The 64 campers, ages 3 to fifth grade, are split into seven groups according to age and grade, with each group having a maximum of 10 campers. Biermann said the groups stagger time in shared facility areas around St. Francis Borgia Church and School during the full-day camp.
Six feet of social distancing is the goal, Biermann said,“which is hard with kids, but we are doing our best.”
Each morning, all campers’ and staff’s temperatures are taken with touchless thermometers. All surfaces and frequently touched objects are regularly sanitized, and everyone washes their hands often, she said. Like the YMCA and St. Gertrude, the St. Francis Borgia camp does not allow parents inside and drop-offs and pickups are staggered.
Even with the precautions, the campers still have the opportunity to experience classic summer camp activities like tie-dying T-shirts, enjoying the playgrounds and playing volleyball. Twice a week, the campers have a water day, playing with water balloons, running through sprinklers and hopefully soon, sliding down a slip 'n slide.
“The kids are enjoying themselves and the parents are thankful,” Biermann said. “Keep your eyes and ears open because we hope to keep it going next year!”