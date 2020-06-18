Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said nine confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus were detected in three days of testing at the Washington Fairgrounds
It is still unknown where the nine positive cases reside and they are not included in county totals as of yet.
The testing was conducted by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services with assistance from the Missouri National Guard and local health agencies.
According to data released Monday from the Franklin County Health Department, 5 percent of the total county population of 103,288 has now been tested for COVID-19.
Of the 5,173 people tested, only 0.16 percent (167) have tested positive and 5,008 tests were negative.
Of the negative tests, 51 percent (2,578) are female and 38 percent (1,937) have been males. The gender is unknown for another 9.8 percent of those tested.
Of the positive cases, 99 have been female and 68 males.
New Cases
The overall county case count now stands at 169 with two new cases reported Tuesday, including a 46-year-old man in Sullivan and a 37-year-old woman in St. Clair.
Two additional cases were reported Monday, both St. Clair men ages 19 and 30.
Of the current 24 active cases, 12 are residents of skilled care facilities and 12 other are countywide.
Recoveries
Just under 75 percent of the COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Franklin County havenow recovered.
As of Tuesday, 127 of the 169 cases are recovered with the latest being a 62-year-old man in Washington and a 30-year-old man in Catawissa on Tuesday.
An 88-year-old woman in Washington was reported recovered Monday.
Overall, the ages of COVID-19 recoveries range from 21 to 99.
Eighteen county residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19-related issues.
Case Count
The first Franklin County resident, a 51-year-old woman in Lonedell, was diagnosed March 23 and was classified as recovered April 6.
As of press time, these were the latest numbers of cases geographically in Franklin County:
Washington — 65 cases, 13 deaths, one active, 51 recovered;
St. Clair — 25 cases, one death, four active, 20 recovered;
Union — 33 cases, one death, 14 active, 18 recovered;
Pacific/Gray Summit — 16 cases, two active, 14 recovered;
Villa Ridge — six cases, two deaths, four recovered;
Sullivan — eight cases, one active, seven recovered;
Lonedell/Leubbering — six cases, one active, one death, four recovered;
New Haven — four cases, all recovered;
Catawissa — two cases, one active, one recovered;
Stanton — one case, recovered;
St. Albans — one case, recovered;
Labadie — one case, recovered; and
Leslie — one case, recovered.