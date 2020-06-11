Ten University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) graduates who received bachelor’s degrees this May began their post-secondary education at East Central College.
Each year, many students who start their college education at ECC graduate from Mizzou, which demonstrates the successful partnership between the colleges, ECC officials said.
Dr. Latha Ramchand, MU executive vice chancellor and provost, congratulated ECC President Dr. Jon Bauer on ECC’s role in preparing the students.
“It is at your institution that these students prepared for the academic rigor of MU and for that we are most thankful,” Ramchand said.
Listed are the students followed by the degrees they earned:
Darian Bacon, BFA, Art; Jessica Bond, BHS, Health Science; Kayla Borcherding, BSACC, Accountancy; Dalton Gillig, BS, Plant Sciences;
Faith Groenke, BSACC, Accountancy; Cole Hamai, BHS, Health Science; Kolby Lang, BSHES, Personal Financial Planning;
Cassidy Stone, BSACC, Accountancy; Tyler Thomas, BHS, Health Science; and Lindsey Wilson, BHS, Health Science.
According to data provided by MU, in 2017, ECC transfer students at Mizzou had a grade-point average of 3.59 after a full academic year, and in the 2018 fall semester the GPA was 3.62 after a full year. In addition, 13 of the 17 ECC transfers to MU in the 2019 fall semester had a GPA above 3.00.
“An effective partnership between our institutions reduces barriers, enhances readiness and provides a pathway for students to gain access to a four-year college experience and education,” Dr. Ramchand said. “The fact that these students succeeded and completed a bachelor’s degree reflects well on them and your institution.
“We look forward to being the four-year college destination for more East Central College students,” she added.
Learn more about ECC transfer opportunities at www.eastcentral.edu.