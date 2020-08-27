It was a day of highs at the Franklin County tax sale Monday with the highest number of properties sold to the largest number of bidders for the highest dollar amounts in history.
Franklin County Collector Doug Trentmann said he has no explanation for the tax sale enthusiasm this year. “We were able to infuse some new computer technology into the sale this year, which made it more streamlined,” he said.
Overall, 474 properties were on the block Monday and 79 sold for a total of $133,154 to 36 of the 40 total bidders.
Trentmann said $73,399 in back taxes were collected on the properties as a result of the sale, and bidders spent an additional $59,754.
Last Friday the county was owed $635,657 in back taxes on just under 600 properties on the sale roster, which dropped to 495 by the start of the sale.
The properties sold Monday nearly doubled Trentmann’s prediction of 40.
“This is the highest number of properties on the block in at least the nine years I’ve been involved with the tax sale, and maybe ever,” Trentmann said. “Most of the properties that sell are the good ones bought by investors, usually with a house or building they can rent out or flip. There are also some people who just buy lake lots.”
Trentmann said in a lot of cases people who have neighboring properties want to purchase to expand their property lines, but there are also a lot of properties that are simply unwanted.
For a property to be placed on the tax sale list it has to have been delinquent in taxes for three years. At that point, Franklin County becomes the owner of the property.
Trentmann said the cost to purchase the properties can range from a few hundred dollars up to tens of thousands of dollars.
“The opening bid on the properties was the back taxes owed plus a built-in $150 fee,” he said. “The prices went up as the bidding continued. The back taxes on some of these properties for six years is only $25.”
The tax sale properties ranged from small lake lots to larger commercial properties.
About 200 of the properties this year were owned by the same entity, the Lionel B. and Shirley M. Peterson Trust, and its related entity, Marschel Inc., Trentmann said. “To my knowledge, the properties are tied up in legal proceedings and are parts of several different trusts.”
Trentmann said only five or six properties in the trusts sold at the sale Monday.
In 2019, 233 properties were on the tax sale list and 42 of them sold for a total of $44,449 in combined back taxes and fees.
Trentmann credits the strong economy last year for the low number of properties on the rolls then.
In 2018, the county sold 65 of its 267 parcels at the tax sale, recouping $80,430. In 2017, 35 properties were sold at the tax sale and 37 were sold in 2016.