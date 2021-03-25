The Franklin County Collector of Revenue’s Office saw a brief but noticeable increase in revenue as many residents got federal stimulus checks.
On Wednesday, March 17, the day many received $1,400 payments as part of the American Rescue Plan, the office received $94,800 in payments. That was up from around $50,000 the previous day.
“That almost doubled our daily amount,” Collector of Revenue Doug Trentmann said. “We had the busiest Wednesday for no random reason ... I don’t know what else to attribute it to other than (the stimulus).”
On March 18, 2020, the comparable Wednesday, the county brought in $60,000 in personal property and real estate tax payments.
By Thursday, March 18, 2021, collections leveled off, with about $66,000 coming in.
Though not on the level of the rush to beat the end-of-year county tax deadline, March is typically busier than surrounding months because people get their tax returns, Trentmann said.
Prior to the stimulus bump, the collector’s office has been seeing delinquent collections around where they typically would be, with $2 million brought in during February and $1 million so far in March, Trentmann said. But more is expected to come in by the end of the month.
“In general the last week of the month is the busiest,” Trentmann said.
Despite the slight boost in business, the collector’s office doesn’t add seasonal employees this time of year like it does at the end of the calendar year.
The collector’s office is in the process of sending out delinquent notices to 17,000 accounts. Many of those are for 2020, but some date back as far as 2018.
“They are being printed yesterday and today,” Trentmann said Tuesday.
That number is down from more than 31,000 delinquent accounts at the Dec. 31 deadline in 2020. About 133,000 accounts owed at the start of the collection cycle.
The 2020 delinquent bills will include the total bill plus 6 percent interest, a 9 percent penalty and an additional $10 fee, Trentmann said.