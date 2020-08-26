Narcotics and drug paraphernalia were allegedly discovered in a vehicle traveling on Highway 100 in Washington Friday evening.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said Lukas Creech, 23, New Haven, was arrested after reportedly fleeing the vehicle and was found to have an active felony warrant for stealing a motor vehicle in Crawford County and property damage in Franklin County.
A deputy reportedly stopped the vehicle at the intersection of 100 and Highway 47 for displaying license plates not registered to it.
Authorities said Creech then attempted to flee on foot through the Washington Corners Shopping Center where he was taken into custody.
The driver allegedly left the scene and had to be stopped again by a second deputy.
A charge of felony resisting arrest by flight is reportedly pending.