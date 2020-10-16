There have been eight overdoses reported this month in Sullivan, according to the Sullivan Police Department.
Lt. Patrick Johnson said the spike in overdoses occurred from Oct. 1 through Oct. 8.
Of those overdoses, one that occurred Sunday, Oct. 11, on Oak Street in Sullivan was fatal.
Johnson said the department believes all overdoses were due to a “bad batch” of heroin laced with fentanyl.
For the month of September the department had three overdoses and eight in August.
Johnson said it’s hard to know whether the city has seen an increase or decrease overall this year.
“Now that private citizens have access to Narcan, it’s hard to say how many overdoses are happening total,” Johnson said. “We don’t know what we don’t know.”
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said the county has not seen a spike in overdoses like Sullivan, and numbers for overdoses have remained the same.
The Washington Police Department reported it has had four overdoses since Sept. 14, and has administered Narcan twice, which is not abnormal for the department.