A Sullivan man has died from his gunshot wounds after being shot in the early morning hours of Thursday in the city’s northside.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were initially dispatched to 1608 East Springfield Road for a domestic disturbance at 2 a.m. on Oct. 15. Before officers arrived, a second call was made from the same location with the caller stating a male subject had been shot.
“Upon deputies’ arrival, they located a male that had been shot in the chest,” Sheriff Steve Pelton said. “The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died of his injury.”
The victim was identified in a press release from the sheriff’s department as Blaine Saebens, 34. Officials did not disclose which hospital Saebens was taken and later pronounced dead.
According to Pelton, the preliminary investigation is continuing and law enforcement officials are working on the sequence of events that led to Saebens’ death once he entered the home.
“Inside the residence, there were two women.At one point there was a physical confrontation over a shotgun inside the residence with one of the females and the male,” Pelton said. “As the altercation was occurring, the other female shot the male with a handgun.”
Pelton said additional information will be released as it becomes available.