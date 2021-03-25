A Sullivan man was taken to a St. Louis area hospital Sunday afternoon following a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 44 near Sullivan.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that three vehicles were on the right shoulder of westbound I-44 on Sunday evening. The three vehicles included a 1993 Cadillac Seville driven by Tyler K. Kittrell, 34, of Sullivan, a 2006 Ford F-250 truck and a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu. Both the truck and the Malibu did not have drivers at the time of the crash.
The crash occurred when a 2019 Freightliner Box Truck driven by Vitalii Verbytskyi, 43, of Philadelphia, Pennyslvania, traveled onto the shoulder, hitting the left side of the Malibu, then hitting the left rear portions of the Seville. When Verbytskyi’s vehicle struck Kittrell’s Seville, it forced the car to hit a pedestrian.
The pedestrian has been identified as Brian B. Swenson, 29.
After striking Swenson, Kittrell’s vehicle then hit the Ford truck.
Swenson suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken by helicopter to Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur. Neither Verbytskyi or Kittrell reported any injuries.
All four vehicles suffered extensive damage and had to be towed from the scene.