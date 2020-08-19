A Sullivan business owner accused of selling a controlled substance has filed a federal lawsuit against a number of Franklin county entities after the drug charge was subsequently dismissed.
Scott M. Arnold Micke, co-owner of a retail outlet, Peace of Mind, was charged with felony distribution of a controlled substance in a protected location in 2018 after authorities seized cannabidiol (CBD) oil from his store in downtown Sullivan.
The charge was later amended and ultimately dismissed in July, 2019, by Franklin County Associate Judge Stan Williams after Micke argued that the CBD oil that was seized from his store was a legal substance and not a scheduled controlled substance under Missouri law.
In a complaint file last month, Micke alleges that his prosecution was the result of mismanagement or failure to adequately train and supervise police that the CBD oil in question was legal and was sold by dozens of other Franklin county retailers who were not prosecuted.
Named as Defendants in the Complaint are the Missouri State Highway Patrol; Franklin County Sheriff’s Department; Franklin County; Sullivan Police Department; Multi-County Narcotics and Violence Enforcement Unit; Ralph Finn; Robert Parks and Matthew Becker.
Micke told The Missourian that he felt vindicated after the charges were dismissed against him and that all the products sold in his stores are legal under state law and were legal when a search warrant for his store was issued July 24, 2018.
“We are a family-owned and – operated business,” Micke told The Missourian. “The last thing we want to do is break any laws.”
The complaint alleges Parks, the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney at the time Micke was originally charged, and his successor, Becker, lacked probable cause to initiate and prosecute criminal charges and the charges were based on false and unverified information.
The complaint seeks $250,000 in compensatory damages and $500,000 in punitive damages.