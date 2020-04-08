A Robertsville man is facing multiple charges after a stolen car was found on his property.
Gregory S. Pruessner, 26, has been charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with three felonies — one count of stealing, one count of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and one count of possession of burglary tools.
The charges are related to a Friday, April 3, arrest.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office detectives went to the 800 block of Rocky Trail Road in Robertsville where Pruessner resides as part of an investigation. Detectives contacted Pruessner in the front yard.
Detectives searched the property and residence. Inside the home, detectives located several power tools. The sheriff’s office said the tools had been reported stolen.
The sheriff’s office also said a loaded firearm, narcotics and narcotics paraphernalia were located inside of the home. While searching the back of the property, detectives located a key fob in the grass. The panic button on the key fob was hit and a car alarm could be heard in the woods behind the residence a few hundred yards away.
Detectives located the vehicle and confirmed it had been reported stolen from Villa Ridge two weeks earlier.
More stolen property, including power tools, keys and burglary tools, were located inside of the stolen truck, according to the sheriff’s office.
A suspected improvised explosive device also was located on the property, the sheriff’s office said. The St. Louis County Regional Bomb and Arson Squad responded to the scene, and confirmed the item to be suspicious.
The device was taken into their custody for further examination.
Bond was set at $25,000, cash only, and additional charges are being forwarded to the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review.